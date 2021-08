Ayako Hara, 97-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Alhambra, passed away on August 7, 2021 at Sweet Care Manor in Torrance.

She is predeceased by her parents, Rinji and Kimeno Hara of Wakayama-ken, Japan; brother, Hiroshi Hara.

She is survived by her cousins, Kiyomi Nakano, Junko (Hiroshi) Emoto, Joe Hamachi, and Stephen Nakano; Ayako is also survived by many other relatives here and in Japan.

In accordance with her wishes, no service will be held.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441