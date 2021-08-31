Kiyo Nakagawa passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021 in Brea, Calif. She is survived by her children, Patti (Hank) Chikahisa; Ken (Edna) Yamagata and Irene (Joe) Bermudez. She was predeceased by her husband, Takeo Nakagawa, and her daughter, Tina Yamagata. Kiyo was the last living child of the eight children born to Inokichi and Ai Fukamaki.

For most of her adult life, Kiyo lived in the Los Angeles area except for the time she and her children spent in the Gila internment camp during World War II. After her family was released from the Gila camp, they moved to several cities until finally settling in Los Angeles.

As a single mother for many years, Kiyo sometimes worked two jobs to support her four children. Even after her parental responsibilities were over, she continued to work for TriTech Solutions, until she celebrated her 82nd birthday. Her stamina and work ethic were remarkable and her extraordinary work ethic was a fine example for her family. Kiyo was a loving and supportive “Nana” to her eight grandchildren: Staci (Randy) Momii, Dean (Carmen) Yamagata, Erin Collins, Megan (Michael) Silverman, David (Patty) Chikahisa, Cindy Chikahisa, Carrie (Jeff) Iwasaki and Jennifer (Michael) Dominguez. She was also a beloved “Nana” to 15 great-grandchildren; a caring “Auntie” to many nieces and nephews; and a generous friend to many. She truly loved all family gatherings and traveled to Hawaii, Park City, San Diego, Bishop, and San Francisco with her family.

Kiyo will be missed especially during holiday and birthday parties, but her family takes great comfort in knowing that she was loved deeply for 97 years. The family respectfully requests no koden.

