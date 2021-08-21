A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering for Donald “Bugsy” Taguchi, 78-year-old Lahaina (Maui) Hawaii-born Sansei, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sierra Room at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703. The family suggests aloha or sports attire. Masks are required. The family requests that flowers be omitted.

He is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and May (Hida) Taguchi of Lahaina, Hawaii, and is survived by his wife, Aileen Taguchi; daughters, Wendy (John) Morinishi, Kara (John Andrunas) Taguchi, and Kristie (Allen) Manibusan; grandchildren, Jordan and Jenny Morinishi, Alex and Kylee Manibusan, and Noah Andrunas; sister, Patricia Tanaka; brothers, Warren (Eileen) Taguchi of Kula, Hawaii, Wendell (Niwako) Taguchi of Las Vegas, Nev.

