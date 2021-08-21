Davis Oda was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son and friend. Funeral services for Davis Oda, 91-year-old, who passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021 in Torrance, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27051 S. Western Avenue in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Davis is survived by his loving family: wife, Yoshiko; son, Kerry Oda; daughters, Shelly (David) Oriba and Wendy Martin; son, Wes (Kim) Oda; grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Brendon Oriba, Lauren (Brandon) Palmer, Alison Oriba, Shane Oda, Kendall Oda, Ryland Oda; and great-grandchild, Isabella Caldwell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

