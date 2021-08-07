Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) was among the members of Congress who spoke out in front of the Capitol on Aug. 2 against the expiration of the moratorium on COVID-related evictions. “It’s a very simple message: Mr. President, extend the eviction moratorium and give us time to distribute the billions of dollars that Congress appropriated to keep people safe and in their homes,” he said. “We can stop these evictions, and we must.”

On Aug. 4, Takano said, “This new eviction moratorium issued by the CDC provides immediate relief to the 6.5 million renter households who are currently behind on their rent and who were at an increased risk of eviction. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless work of my Democratic colleagues.”

Among those supporting an extension of the moratorium were Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who slept on the steps of the Capitol for several days, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles).