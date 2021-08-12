Janice Mirikitani (1941-2021)

SAN FRANCISCO — The life of artist, activist, teacher, and Glide co-founder Janice Mirikitani will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. outside of Glide, 330 Ellis St., San Francisco.

“Together we will remember Janice’s lifelong commitment to give voice to the most marginalized, and the transformative impact she had on tens of thousands of lives in San Francisco and beyond,” Glide said in a statement.

There will be performances from the Glide Ensemble, taiko drummers, and additional performers, including San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, as well as remarks from Rev. Cecil Williams (Mirikitani’s husband), Glide President and CEO Karen Hanrahan, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, plus many more dignitaries and friends.

Paper crane making, memorial message stations and more will be offered on Ellis Street before and after the celebration.

Outdoor seating will be limited due to COVID restrictions, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those who still choose to be there in person, there will also be standing-room space. All attendees will be required to wear masks outdoors and to observe social distancing protocols.

For safety precaution, the sanctuary is reserved for the Rev. Williams, immediate family members, and speakers.

To see Mirkitani’s biography, click here.

To donate to the memorial fund, click here.