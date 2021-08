Jerry Yamamoto, the longtime President of VVA South Bay Chapter 53, passed away on July 19, 2021 at the age of 77.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 19 from 10:30 a.m. at Pacific Crest Cemetery, 2701 182nd St, Redondo Beach, CA 90278. Masks required.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441