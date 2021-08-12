The John M. Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles and the Japanese American Bar Association will present “Redressing Racial Injustices Through Reparations and Solidarity” on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. PT.

The following panelists will discuss lessons learned from the incarceration of Japanese Americans, slavery in America, and repeated suffering of inequities by Black Americans.

Dr. Melina Abdulla, professor of pan-African studies, Cal State L.A.; co-founder Black Lives Matter Los Angeles

Dr. Cheryl Grills, professor of psychology, LMU; clinical psychologist; California Reparations Task Force member

Mia Yamamoto, criminal defense attorney; civil rights activist; past president of JABA

Jon Osaki, award-winning filmmaker; social justice activist; executive director, Japanese Community Youth Council (San Francisco)

Moderator: John Mathews II, Langston Bar Association, Civil Rights Committee chair

Registrants will receive a link to a free screening of “Reparations,” a documentary by panelist Osaki, available for viewing before the program.

Register at: www.langstonbar.org/civil-rights

Sponsors include Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Japanese American National Museum, Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Korean American Bar Association, Thai American Bar Association, Little Tokyo Service Center, Multicultural Bar Alliance, Stop Repeating History, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, Asian Pacific American Bar Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Over Zero.