Thomas Tadashi Miyakawa, Jr., age 83, passed away on July 30, 2021.

Beloved husband of Barbara Ann Miyakawa; father of Reverie (Ryan) Imagiire and Ariane (Gregg) Nakawatase; grandfather of Ryuta Imagiire, Trevor Nakawatase, and Emma Nakawatase; brother of Stanley Miyakawa and Edward Miyakawa (deceased); he is also survived by other relatives.

Private family services were held on August 6, 2021 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel.

No additional service will be held per his request.

As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

