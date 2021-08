Helen Kinuyo Mukai passed away July 20, 2021 at age 92 in Torrance, Calif. Born in Manoa Falls, Oahu, Helen is survived by loving nieces, Lori and Jennifer; nephews, Max, Randy and Richard; sister-in-law, Janet; and other relatives in Hawaii and across the country. There is no funeral service at this time. Helen will be interred at Valley of the Temples, Kaneohe, Hawaii.

