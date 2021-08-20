Ibuki Kuramochi

TORRANCE — “Ultra!,” an afternoon of exciting performance art, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. at the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Dr. N., Torrance.

Ibuki Kuramochi will perform “Corps sans Organes,” a performance with butoh movement and live painting on a massive canvas. Under the theme of the philosophical concept “body without organs,” Kuramochi will present the intrinsic sexuality and transformative nature of the body.

Beck + Col with Tetiana Sklyarova and Kayla Aguila present “Horror Without End! Doubling,” which considers the gothic concept of the double. This uncanny figure belongs to the realm of the frightening, evoking fear and dread in the original. It begins with the initial monster’s desire for self-annihilation manifesting its own double. A wicked apparition of itself materializes and begins to mirror its creator. As if in recognition of its own fate, the original monster knows the double and fears it.

As with all events at TAM, admission is free. No reservation required. Arrive early to ensure your spot and to view the exhibitions. Located at the heart of South Bay, TAM exhibits contemporary art by both local and international artists.

For more information: (310) 618-6388, http://www.torranceartmuseum.com/

Artist’s website: https://www.ibuki-kuramochi.com/