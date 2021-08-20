SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 22, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

It’s time for NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s annual push to help find shelter animals forever homes. We hear from Dr. Cristie Kamiya (pictured) about the adoption process at Humane Society Silicon Valley and how to prepare to welcome a new pet into your home. Help Clear the Shelters by adopting a pet or making a donation to your local animal shelter. Adopt and donate starting Aug. 23 through Sept. 19.

We catch up with Bay Area lawyer Adam Juaratovac to hear about his work with #StopAAPIHate and his upcoming Tik Tok meetup at Silicon Valley Pride on Aug. 29.

Plus a performance by San Jose Taiko.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).