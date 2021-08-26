A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 19 at Amy Imai Elementary School in Mountain View (Santa Clara County). Formerly known as Frank L. Huff Elementary, the school was renamed because of its namesake’s racist views and to recognize the late Amy Imai (1930-2013), a long-time leader in the local community. Family members participating in the dedication were (from left) Alyssa Imai (granddaughter), Susan Imai (daughter), Darren Imai (son), Bobby Imai (son), Arthur Kunimoto (brother), and Shawn Imai (daughter-in-law). Amy Imai’s other son, Bruce, was out of town on business and unable to attend. (Photos courtesy Shawn Imai)