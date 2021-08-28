October 4, 1947 – August 19, 2021

Jeff Folick, a New York-born resident of the city of Orange, passed away peacefully at his residence. He was 73. He is survived by his wife, Namy; son, Andrew (Dana) Folick; daughters, Corinna (Michael) Mosher, Emily (Kia Koko) and Miya Folick; grandchildren, Allison and Justin Mosher, Kazuo and Alia Rei Folick and Soraya and Omotayo Koko.

Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held on September 5 at the Orange County Buddhist Church. Those who would like to attend remotely can register at the following link: https://forms.gle/EvkqZxTEFB2kXdND9

He was a cherished family man, friend, colleague, mentor, and a devoted student of Buddhism. He truly enjoyed living each day.

Please, no flowers or koden. If you wish to make a donation in Jeff’s honor, please consider Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804. He would be thrilled and grateful.

