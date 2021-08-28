Mrs. Mitsue Oyama, 101, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021.

She is survived by her loving family: sons, Robert and Donald (Barbie) Oyama; daughter, JoAnn (Andrew) Matsunaga; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Haruko Asari and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Private family funeral services were held on Wednesday, August 18, at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Gregory Gibbs of Pasadena Buddhist Temple officiating.

