Katie Setsuko Tomatani, 81-year-old, Seattle, Wash.-born, longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully at Nikkei Senior Gardens on July 2, 2021. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Tsuneo Tomatani. She is survived by her loving family: son, Kevin (Junko); brother, Steven Shimamoto; and sister, Joyce Nehira. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Family services were held at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, officiated by Rev. William Briones on August 8, 2021.

