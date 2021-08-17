Robert Toshio Teragawa, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on August 2, 2021. He is the son of Takeo Teragawa and Fumi (Okubo) Teragawa.

Robert was an Angeleno through and through, having spent his entire life in Los Angeles, except for the World War II internment of Japanese Americans, which he spent in the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center in Wyoming, and his pursuit of post-graduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. Robert was a graduate of Los Angeles High School and a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UCLA. He earned a Masters of Science degree from MIT.

Robert later joined his father-in-law and two brothers-in-law in the supermarket business in Southern California. He was a true oenophile, belonged to a number of such organizations and curated an outstanding collection of both French and domestic wines.

Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iris (Inadomi) Teragawa. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His brother, Ken, and his sister, Jane Oshita, preceded him in death.

