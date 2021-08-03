Private funeral services for the late Mr. Kazuo Ken Furutani, 85-year-old, El Monte, Calif.-born, resident of Los Angeles County, who passed away on July12, 2021, were held on July 31 at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, officiated by Rimban William Briones.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Furutani; children, Reena (Tim) Yuba and Leah (Doug) Chong; grandchildren, Kayla Chong, Jacob Chong, Evan Yuba, and Quinn Yuba; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives here.

