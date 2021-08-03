Family service for Sakae Fujimoto, 96, a Wakayama-ken born Issei and resident of Los Angeles, who passed away peacefully on July 12 at the Morningside Terrace in Torrance, will be held privately.

She is survived by her sons, Masafumi (Hisako) of Oahu and Kenneth Kenji Fujimoto; grandsons, Andrew and Wesley (Akiko), both of Oahu, and Marcus; great-grandchildren, Alex and Jake of Oahu; brother, Hatsuo Fujimoto of Japan; and sister, Kyoko Tamura, also of Japan.

Public memorial services are pending.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441