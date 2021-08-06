Maso W. Satow Library is located on Crenshaw between Marine and Rosecrans in Gardena. (Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

GARDENA — Masao W. Satow Library on July 29 celebrated its reopening and refurbishment.

The library is named after JACL National Director Masao Satow (1908-1976), an early Nisei leader of the Los Angeles Japanese American community who served the organization for 27 years until his retirement in 1973.

Among the upgrades are new furniture, increased seating capacity, a dedicated teen area, two self-checkout machines, a new HVAC unit, new exterior paint and drought-tolerant landscaping.

The refurbishment was made possible by the generous support of the 2nd Supervisorial District Capital Fund. Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell hosted the open house, which featured outdoor activities for kids and a walk-through of the refurbished space.

The makeover began in 2019 and was completed earlier this year.

The $1.8 million-plus refurbishment project started on Sept. 23, 2019 and was completed on June 6, 2021. The Masao W. Satow Library, located at 14433 S. Crenshaw Blvd. in Gardena, reopened its doors on June 8 for select in-person services as part of the L.A. County Library’s phased reopening.

L.A. County Library has safely reopened its libraries at 75% capacity, while also maintaining six feet of physical distance for customers. County residents are encouraged to visit LACountyLibrary.org for details regarding additional library openings, library hours, services, safety protocols, and scheduled events and programs.