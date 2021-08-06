OCO Club will host a dance benefit on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr., Irvine, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Funds raised will benefit OCO Helping Farms Feed Families.

Food provided by OCO “the Crew” BBQ includes tri tip and chicken, rice, Tanaka Farms watermelon, corn, dessert bar and more. Live music by Elemental Funk.

Individual tickets are $50 if purchased by Aug. 10, $65 after. Deadline is Aug. 16 or until the event sells out. For the safety of all, attendees must be fully vaccinated. The event will be held outdoors. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Masks are optional.

For more information, email: Glenn Tanaka at glenn@tanakafarms.com, Annie Nakao at akn.nakao@gmail.com or Julia Wong at Julia@planet-wong.com.