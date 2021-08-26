A private graveside funeral service for Roy Yoshiro Sakamoto, 93-year-old, Prince Rupert, Canada-born Nisei, who passed away on July 27, 2021 in Gardena, was held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Richard Kuyama officiating.

He is predeceased by his wife, Midori Sakamoto; sister, Aiko Hirakida, and is survived by his children, Jeanne Sakamoto/Ikeda and David (Lois) Sakamoto; grandchildren, Grayce and Dean Sakamoto; siblings, David Yoshitaka (Jean) Sakamoto and Sachiko Akune; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

