February 18, 1925 – July 28, 2021

Shiro Nagaoka, 96, born on February 18, 1925, in Torrance, Calif., passed away on July 28, 2021. He resided in Torrance for 35 years.

Shiro’s parents, Mokuji Nagaoka and Tamayo Takenaga, were first-generation (Issei) farmers from Hiroshima.

Shiro attended Redondo Union High and Gardena High School. He excelled in sports, setting track records. He also attended Pasadena City College and Long Beach State University.

Shiro was in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and held the rank of sergeant. During WWII, he fought Nazis in major assaults in Italy and France.

Shiro married Bernice (Hirata) on Veterans Day, November 11, 1954.

He worked at the City of Gardena for 28 years and retired as parks superintendent in 1988. After retiring, Shiro participated in fishing trips to Alaska, Utah, and Mexico. He also pursued other sports including golfing, bowling, gate ball and tai chi.

He is predeceased by his parents, Mokuji, Tamayo; daughter, Gail; brothers, Mitsuo, Masyuki, Joe and Jimmy; sister, Harue. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Bernice; sons, Gary (Eileen) and Ron (Sayuri); granddaughters, Michaela and Mari; also survived by a niece, and other relatives. Private memorial services to be scheduled later.

