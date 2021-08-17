Ted Iwao Mizukami was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was born on August 13, 1925 in Merced, Calif., and passed away in Torrance, Calif. on July 10, 2021 at the age of 95.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Tomoko Mizukami; daughter, Sharon (Dan) Kato; son, Ryan Mizukami; grandchildren, Scott (Kristen) Kato, Lauren Kato, Andrew Liu; and niece Pamela Mizukami. He was predeceased by his parents, Bunkichi and Suma Mizukami, and brother, Kiyoshi.

A private funeral service was held on August 13, 2021 at the Gardena Buddhist Church.

