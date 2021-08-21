October 16, 1950 – August 6, 2021

Takashi Ted Masumoto is survived by his wife, Miki; daughter, Jennifer; son, Randy; and grandson, Andrew. His loving family, Carol, Keiko, Kayo, David Usui, Ashley, Lynsey and Joe. His angels above are keeping a seat at the poker table. His dad John, father-in-law George, Uncle Johnny, brothers Mark, Glenn, and David.

His mother-in-law Yukiko, Auntie Chichan and Grandma Yosh cooking his favorite Japanese dishes. He will not be alone. Let the party begin!

He was a proud U.S. Marine and Eagle Scout. As a Certified Financial Planner and tax advisor he helped many families navigate their financial future. He marveled when the children of these clients would also seek his advice.

There will be no funeral services. No koden please. His ashes will be scattered off Carmel by the Sea close to Pebble Beach, his golf dream destination.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441