Esther (Yabumoto) Isozaki passed away on July 14, 2021 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband Takeshi Isozaki. She is survived by her five children: Martin (Annette), Kevin, Daniel (Sandra), Stephanie (Scott) Ueda, and Daryl (Lauren); as well as 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of family and friends, her zest for life, her happy disposition, and million-dollar smile.

A private family service was held at Green Hills Memorial Park on August 14, 2021.