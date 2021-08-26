SAN FRANCISCO — The third webinar of the Cultural District Series will celebrate the Japantown Cultural District on Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Cultural District’s mission is collectively envisioning and developing strategies to sustain San Francisco Japantown for generations to come. The all-star panel will delve deep and share insights into the rich and fascinating cultural heritage of Japantown:

Susie Kagami, Japantown Cultural District manager, Japantown Task Force

Steve Nakajo, executive director, Japantown Task Force

Linda Mihara, owner, Paper Tree

Grace Horikiri, executive director, Japantown Community Benefit District

Yuka Walton, co-chair, Japantown for Justice

Register here: https://alaska-airlines-japantown-cultural-district.eventbrite.com

Win a pair of round-trip tickets to any destination within the Alaska Airlines route network. Each attendee of this webinar will be automatically entered into a drawing. Winner to be announced during the webinar.

Attend all six webinars and have your name entered into a draw to win a pair of first-class Alaska Airlines tickets.