Sadao Mochidome, PharmD, 87 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 23 at his home in Gardena. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. A private graveside memorial service was held for him on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Annette Kakimoto.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Mochidome; children, Debbie Mochidome (Alvin Takamori), Laurie Mochidome (Stuart Iwasaki), and Douglas (Miguette) Mochidome; grandson, Nathan Iwasaki; sister-in-law, Nancy (Iwao) Mochidome; brothers, Kanji (Nancy) Mochidome, and Ted (Grace) Mochidome; nieces and nephews, Brian Mochidome, Elaine (Roy) Omoto, Mia (Al) Ayapan, and William Mochidome; grand-nephews, Sean Mochidome, Ryan Omoto, and Daniel Omoto, as well as many other relatives. He will be greatly missed.

