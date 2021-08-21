Yoshiko Harada, a Tokyo, Japan-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021 at the age of 85.

She is survived by her daughters, Josephine Harada of Massachusetts and Christine (London Lawson) Harada of California; grandsons, Maui Kai and Apollo Rio Lawson; and many other relatives, both here in the U.S. and in Japan.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 5, from 2 p.m. at the West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441