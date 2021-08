Hiroshi Mori, 94 years old, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021

at his home in Torrance, surrounded by his wife, Grace Mori; and his three

children, Hiroko Dalman, David Mori, and Naomi Mori-Keller. He will be

greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23 from 9:30 a.m. at Green Hills

Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes.