Private family memorial services for the late Yukiye Marge Kawamoto, 100-year-old, Fresno, Calif-born, resident of Lake Balboa, who passed away on July 16, 2021, were held on August 10 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, officiated by Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Sally Kawamoto and Ikuko (Victor) Iwamuro; grandchildren, Noriko (Glenn) Cabrales and Takako (Max) Nishii; great-grandchildren, Jeiden, Tamlyn and Devin Cabrales, and Ty Eguchi; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441