Star Trek Day was celebrated on Sept. 8 at Skirball Center in Los Angeles. On that date in 1966, 55 years ago, “Star Trek” was broadcast for the very first time. Cast and crew from the various shows in the franchise took part in the event, with George Takei, who played Sulu, representing the original series. Takei paid tribute to the creator of “Star Trek,” the late Gene Roddenberry, who would have turned 100 this year. Asian representation was also provided by actors Garrett Wang (“Voyager”), Isa Briones (“Picard”) and Eugene Cordero (“Lower Decks”). It was also revealed that Christina Chong will be a cast member of the upcoming series “Strange New Worlds.” (Startrek.com)