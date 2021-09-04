January 24, 1932 – July 13, 2021

Elizabeth “Sumi” Itatani, 89, a Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei and a resident of Hacienda Heights, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2021. She is predeceased by parents, Gerald Shigeru and Florence Miyo Wumino; and husband, Harold Yoshiaki Itatani. She is survived by sons, Tim (Sandy) Itatani, David (Jeannie) Itatani and Daryl (Cindy) Itatani; grandchildren, Tori, Brandon and Kelly Itatani; also survived by sister, Millie Fukuhara; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

After World War II, Elizabeth graduated from Dorsey High School in 1950. She and Harold married in 1951 and lived in Los Angeles before moving to Montebello to raise their family. She attended East Los Angeles College and then the University of Southern California, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1972. After completing Loyola Law School, she was admitted to the California State Bar in 1981. She practiced law for over 25 years.

Elizabeth’s passion for travel often included packing the family in a camper to visit national parks and historical landmarks. Always a people person, she continued her travels throughout the U.S. and Europe with co-workers and friends she met from her journeys.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, between 6 to 8 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

