May 7, 1922 – August 25, 2021

May Misao Tanaka, 99, peacefully passed away on August 25, 2021 in Los Alamitos, Calif. She was the eldest of seven children born to Kameki and Natsu Shimazaki.

She spent most of her younger years living in the greater Los Angeles area and attended Roosevelt High School. In early 1942 following the beginning of WWII, she and her family were sent to the internment camp in Rohwer, Ark. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jack, whom she married in June 1945. They were married for almost 60 years until his passing in 2005.

May was the heart of the Tanaka and Shimazaki families. Each year for decades family members from across the country would gather in Las Vegas to help celebrate her birthday. She was also loved dearly by her longtime neighbors in South El Monte, who thoughtfully treated her with great affection for many years.

She is survived by her loving family: sons, Darryl (Debbie), Wesley (Erin) and Brenton; daughter, Jill; granddaughter, Kayci (James) Dortch; sisters, Florence Kubota and Janice Nishioka; brother, Roy (Tina) Shimazaki, sister in-law, Joyce Tanaka; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, George and Jimmy Shimazaki; sisters-in-law Jeanne Shimazaki, Jean Shimazaki, Frances Tanaka and Rose Nakamura; and brothers -in-law James and Fred Tanaka.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and koden the family respectfully requests donations be made to your favorite charity.

