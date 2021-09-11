Frankie Fukuda, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully in her Garden Grove home on August 29, 2021. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Hiroshi; her daughters, Kathryn Amooi, and Alison Fukuda, granddaughter, Ashli Hicks, great-granddaughter, Sydney Hicks; son, John Fukuda and his wife Hadley; grandsons, Jett and Jayce Fukuda; her sister, Chizuko DeQuieroz; and many nieces and nephews.

Frankie led a very full life which was predicated on her initiative, creativity, generosity and courage. She was born in Northern California and, after losing her mother at age three, moved with her six siblings and father to Orange County. Frankie met the love of her life and future husband, Hiroshi, while she and her family were interned at Poston, Arizona.

Frankie also lived as an ex-pat for six years from 1976 thru 1982, with Hiroshi in Saudi Arabia. During that time, they travelled extensively with their children throughout Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Frankie had a rich love and appreciation of music and the arts. Her creativity and expertise were frequently on display as a designer and seamstress, and her love of stamping left many loved ones with cherished mementos. Frankie had life-long friends with whom she enjoyed lunch and shopping dates. She shared her love of stamping with several different circles of friends, sharing ideas, supplies and camaraderie. Frankie believed in giving back to her community. She was a member and officer of So-Phis for several years. She was a 10-year volunteer at Orange County’s Child Abuse Services Team (CAST), where she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Frankie took much pleasure in visiting Las Vegas and Rincon and had good instincts about finding the “right” machines for jackpots. Her love of the game brought many rewards that she shared selflessly with her family and friends.

She was a very proud grandmother and a frequent attendee of countless recitals, sporting competitions, holiday performances, and birthday celebrations. Frankie’s warmth enabled her to make everyone she encountered feel special. She took the time to make all of those she cared for feel loved with specific gestures to demonstrate how much they meant to her. She had an easy laugh that brought joy to an entire room. Her open heart and inviting spirit made a large circle of friends feel like family.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

CAST

c/o Joan Kilgore, Building 46-D, 401 The City Drive, Orange, CA 92868

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441