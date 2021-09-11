James Yamamoto, 85 and a longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, died peacefully on August 15, 2021 at Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro.

He is survived by his wife Ann, son Mark and his wife Colleen, daughter Susan Yamamoto, son Jordan and his wife Lyn, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley Park and Margie Yamamoto, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

James was head of Yamamoto Bros., Inc., a family-owned business started by his parents in the 1940s, which supplied provisions to cargo ships. He retired in 2012.

James was a Rotarian for many years, a member of the Selective Service System for 20 years, honorary mayor of Wilmington, and assisted with the Boy Scouts of America and the Long Beach Buddhist Church. He enjoyed collecting antique golf clubs and reading about Los Angeles and California history.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small, private family funeral service will be held at the Long Beach Buddhist Church on September 18. Those who would like to attend remotely can register at the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/8111889419

In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to the Long Beach Buddhist Church.

