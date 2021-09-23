The latest album from the Grammy-nominated Hiroshima is now available, as the band celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“2020” features all new tracks and performances created by Hirokazu Kosaka, master artist in residence at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center.

A special limited edition of the new CD, autographed by the band, is available with $2 from each sale to be donated to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Hiroshima continues its anniversary tour, which includes performances Oct. 3 in Temecula and Oct. 22 in Saratoga. Visit www.hiroshimamusic.com for their schedule.

“We’d just like to acknowledge the incredible support we’ve received for 40+ years from you all and wish you health, joy and a sustainable planet,” the band posted on its website.

“2020” is now available at https://myiesstore.com/hiroshima, and on Apple Music, CD Baby and other digital sources.