Jon Hatamiya Big Band

After nearly two years away from the stage, the Jon Hatamiya Big Band makes its return Saturday, Oct. 9, as part of the Angel City Jazz Festival.

The show takes place at 2220 Arts + Archives (formerly the Bootleg Theater) on Beverly Boulevard. Curtain rises at 5:30 p.m.

“At the end of 2019, I had been planning to really hit the ground running with my big band, coming off two amazing performances to a packed house at the Blue Whale,” Hatamiya said in an online message. “The world, of course, had other plans, and little did I know that last big band show in December 2019 would be my last show at all as a leader for a very long time.”

The lineup for Oct. 9 includes Hatamiya, Steven Robinson, Lemar Guillary, Ido Meshulam and Jake Kraft on trombone; saxophonists Alex Hahn, Albert Baliwas, Devin Daniels, Chris Sullivan and Nicole McCabe; Ryan DeWeese, Rigo Velez, Harry Ostrander and Aidan Lombard on trumpets, guitarists Colin Cook and Yunus Iyriboz; Adam Hersh at the piano; Logan Kane on bass; and drummer Colin McDaniel.

“I am so excited and honored to bring my big band to the wonderful Angel City Jazz Festival,” Hatamiya said. “Year after year, Angel City presents a fantastic assortment of some of the greatest forward-thinking, creative music coming out of Los Angeles (and beyond). This year, the festival is partnering with Orenda Records on Oct. 9 to put on a full lineup of Orenda Records artists throughout the evening.

“This show will also be made possible by a generous commission from the Los Angeles Jazz Society, who has graciously recognized me with this year’s Jeff Clayton Memorial New Note Award. I am working on an entirely new 40-minute work to be premiered at this performance.”

Angel City will be requiring masks and proof of COVID vaccination for all indoor venues.

The Orenda Records night is split into different ticket types. The Hatamiya band is part of the Part 1 ticket, which admits all ages. Part 2, featuring the last three bands of the night, and the All Day Pass tickets will be 21 and over, as the venue will be opening the bar.

“I really hope you all can join us for this special night,” Hatamiya added. “I know I will be so happy to see and perform for all of you after so long!”

For more details and ticketing information, visit http://angelcityjazz.com.