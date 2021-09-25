Private funeral services for the late Mrs. Itsuko Osako, 89-year-old, Kagoshima, Japan-born, resident of Torrance, who passed away on September 13, were held on September 21 at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Ryuta Furumoto of Senshin Buddhist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, Ichiro Osako; daughter, Akiye Yuasa; son, Yasuhiro Osako; grandchildren, Amber and Leanne Yuasa, and Jason and Nicole Osako; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

