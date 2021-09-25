June 17, 1929 – September 13, 2021

Masayo Micki Abe, a Hilo, Hawaii-born, resident of Monterey Park, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 at the age of 92.

She is survived by her husband, Albert Shogo Abe; daughters, Christi (Chuck Miyahira) Abe of California and Sandra (Ryan Tsujii) Abe of California; grandsons, Justin Tsujii and Christopher Miyahira; granddaughters, Camryn Miyahira and Crystal Tsujii; sisters, Tazue Hayashi and Fujie Otani.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, from 2 p.m. at the Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. 1st St. Los Angeles. In lieu of koden please make donations to Koyasan Buddhist Church, in memory of Masayo Abe.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441