Yuriko Lilly Hirashima, 98-year-old Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, peacefully passed away at her home on September 18, 2021 in Granada Hills.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ikejiri of Virginia and Pam (Randy) Hamashita; grandchildren, Jeffrey Ikejiri of Virginia, Brent and Corey Hamashita; brother, Dr. George (Toyoko) Kawakami; and also survived by other relatives. A private family service will be held at a later date.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449