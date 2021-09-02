Nippon Kashu Kyoukai USA Tomonokai will be established in September to develop kayoukyoku (歌謡曲) or Japanese non-traditional song culture in the U.S. with the Japanese Singers Association’s support and to spread kayoukyoku.
Kayoukyoku has been a source of vitality for the Japanese- and English-speaking community living in the U.S., even with the continuing effects of the new virus. Popularizing and developing a relationship in the U.S. and Japan with the music, founder Akira Fujimoto met with President Goda of the Singers Association in Japan. USA Tomonokai is here to develop the localization of mutual interests in Japanese non-traditional music.
Compared to traditional Japanese performing arts, kayoukyoku may not have a long history. However, they have given Japanese people hope and vitality for almost a century now. Singing favorite songs has been known to contribute to health and longevity. In addition, the activities of Nippon Kashu Kyoukai have been recognized by the Agency for Cultural Affairs for promoting Japanese culture.
Nippon Kashu Kyoukai was established in 1963 in Japan and currently has more than 560 professional singers as registered members. Under Chairman Yasuo Tanabe, it is the center of kayoukyoku. Visit the Japanese-language homepage for more information: http://www.nkk.or.jp/sp/index.html
The headquarters of Nippon Kashu Kyoukai USA Tomonokai is located in Los Angeles and the officers are as following;
Honorary Chairman: Yasuo Tanabe (chairman of Nippon Kashu Kyoukai in Japan)
Chairman/Founder: Akira Fujimoto
Executive Director/Co-Founder: Dr. Shinichi Hirokawa
Board of Directors:
Yoriko Hongo
Noriko Yonamim
Marc Sanwo
Directors:
Junichi Araki, Lun Lun Karaoke Class
Yumi Uono, Himawari Karaoke Dokoai
Eriko Sanjo, actress/singer
Shoko Helm, LA Kinyoukai
Advisors:
Kaoru Kawata, Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California
Happy Mizutani, Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California
Trudy Nodohara, Lions Club
Toshimasa Tomiyama, Nikkan San (The Japanese Sun)
Shigeto Terasaka, Japan Hollywood Network
These individuals will take office with the support of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California, Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California, and karaoke associations in various parts of the U.S.
In addition, those who read this article may join USA Tomonokai free of charge until the end of Japanese fiscal year of 2021 (March 31, 2022). The general annual membership fee is $60/year; other categories are corporate membership, digital membership, and premium membership.
Nippon Kashu Kyoukai USA Tomonokai
Website: http://NipponKashuKyoukaiUSA.org
Email: NipponKashuKyoukaiUSA@gmail.com
Phone: (213) 625-1998