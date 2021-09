Kinuko Hirata passed away peacefully on September 3, at the age of 91.

She is predeceased by her husband, Rev. T. Satoshi Hirata. She leaves behind her daughters, Jeanne Atsuko (Brian) Kumagai and Janet Itsuko (Dwight) Nakata; as well as her grandchildren, Kyle and Kristen Kumagai, and Lesley and Mark Nakata. We are filled with gratitude for a lifetime of memories.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com(213) 626-0441