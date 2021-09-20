Yoko Horimoto, 97-year-old, Madera, Calif.-born Nisei, and resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Susumu Horimoto and survived by her daughters, Jean and Lori; and son, Gary; also survived by many other relatives.

A private service was held on September 9, at Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Ryuta Furumoto from Senshin Buddhist Temple officiating.

In lieu of koden, the family would like you to consider a donation to the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., L.A., CA 90012, in Yoko’s memory.

