A private funeral service for the late Lincoln Masatoki Nagato, 86-year-old, Brawley, Calif.-born resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on August 10, 2021, was held on Saturday, September 4, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Mike Kennedy) Nagato Kennedy; grandson, Aidan Kennedy; sister, Mieko (Tommy) Miyata; nephews and nieces, Ron (Jackie Arata) Higashi, Michael Nagato, Karen (Mike Maekawa) Nagato-Maekawa, Terry (Lou Slimp) Takeda, Sharlene (Glenn) Miyagishima, and Todd (Jamie) Takeda; he is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441