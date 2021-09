Yukio Nakahira, a Kochi, Japan-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021 at the age of 88.

He is survived by his daughter, Yoko (Andy) Given of California; grandchildren, Annie Natsumi (Jordon Edward) Fink of California and Elijah Seiji Given of California; and many other relatives, both here in the U.S. and in Japan.

Private services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in Los Angeles.

