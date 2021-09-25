Mary K. Hatate, 93, California-born Nisei, resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021.

She is survived by her loving family; nieces, Lorraine (David) Woody, Judy (Franklin) Kam and Jean (Richard) Osaka; grand-nephews, Daniel Osaka, Spencer (Lori) Kam and Evan Kam; great-grand-niece, Hannah Kam; and many relatives.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred Hatate; brothers, Tom Tsutomu

(Rose Masako) and George (Suyeko) Yusa; and grand-nephew, Michael Harami.

Private family visitation was held on Sunday, September 19, at Fukui Mortuary Chapel.

