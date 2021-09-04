SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 5, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

In her new book, “When Can We Go Back to America?,” lawyer and educator Susan Kamei (pictured) highlights the voices of over 130 Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II and their journeys to rebuild after the war.

An outdoor space for community and healing is open in San Francisco’s South of Market Pilipinas district. We hear from Desi Danganan about Kultivate Lab’s latest project – Kapwa Gardens.

A portrait book highlights the street style and unique stories of seniors in the Chinatowns of North America, including San Francisco and Oakland. The authors of “Chinatown Pretty” join us to talk about how they came up with the idea to celebrate Chinatown seniors.

Plus a performance by Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV Comcast 186).