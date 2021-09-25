SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 26, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The producer and director, Baldwin Chiu and Larissa Lam (pictured), of an award-winning documentary join us to talk about how a Chinese American family’s questions about their past led them to discover their roots in the American South. Watch “Far East Deep South” on PBS.com until Oct. 14.

The Health Trust’s Meals on Wheels program is adding an Asian fusion option to their menu. Dallas Lee (Bloom) and Kelly Chau (Health Trust) join us to talk about the partnership between Vietnamese caterer Bloom and Health Trust in response to the rise in Asian Meals on Wheels clients.

Plus a performance by Rosendale.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. COZI TV (Comcast 186).