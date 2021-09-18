SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 19, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival returns in person with a weekend of AAPI films and programs on Oct. 1-2 at AMC Theatre in Sunnyvale and online Oct. 1-10. We hear from festival chair Cindy Toy (pictured) about what to expect.

We catch up with Bay Area actor Taylor Takahashi (pictured) and hear about how a rec basketball game with director Eddie Huang led to him starring in Eddie’s film about an Asian American basketball star, “Boogie.”

Tuk Tuk Box is a food retailer offering curated Southeast Asian subscription boxes and products. The founders join us to talk about how they’re using food as a way to bring Southeast Asian stories to the forefront.

Plus a performance by award-winning vocalist Tracy Cruz.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).